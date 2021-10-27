The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released its latest results from the Forex Auction System, showing how much was moved.

Apparently, the auction system has been prone to abuse.

Meanwhile, RBZ’s Financial Intelligence Unit says it is investigating allegations of currency manipulation and pegging of the ZW$ at 200 to 1 USD that circulated on social media recently.

Few weeks ago, the authorities released the names of the said abusers, warning that the law will take its course without fear or favour.

Zwnews