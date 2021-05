Zimbabwe’s Sylvester ‘Gladiator’ Chipfumbu on Saturday won the main event in the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC Worldwide), becoming the new Bantamweight champion.

EFC Worldwide is one of the world’s leading Mixed Martial Arts organizations.

Chipfumbu won in South Africa, after beating Faeez Jacobs of SA, unanimous decision in Bantamweight contest.

He becomes the second Zimbabwean after Themba Gorimbo to win an EFC world title, and now hopes to move up the UFC.

-Zwnews