Independent Member of Parliament for Norton, Temba Mliswa says it would be great if President Emmerson Mnangagwa could come down to the Town and officially open Sunny Yi Feng Tiles, a Chinese factory in Norton.

Mliswa says he would use the proper channels to invite the Head of State to come to Norton and open the factory.

“We would want His Excellency @edmnangagwa to officially open the Chinese factory. It’s a big factory which was proffered national status, but we’d only wish for the President to make such visit when everything is in order.

“As an MP I will ensure that using the correct channels, this will be achieved. A plus for the factory is that the Executive Management team is keen to have things in order and willing to work towards successful compliance. I therefore foresee positive results,” he says.

Mliswa says the meeting he had at Sunny Yi Feng Tiles on Friday was very successful as it opened the door for positive engagement with labour, organisations with the view to ensure compliance is implemented to avoid the negative incidents as being reported.

He added that the meeting formed the basis of a more formalised approach to implementing labour compliance across the board, including the procedural appointment of a workers committee as provided for by the Labour Act.

