Legwani Mavhunga and Munyaradzi Mafararikwa who were tortured while in police custody have been given US$1000 from Zimbabwean well wishers dotted across the globe.

Mavhunga suffered face burns after being sprayed with a substance believed to be acid while in police detention.

The money was sent through renowned investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono who handed the money over to them in the sight of MDC Alliance Vice National Chairman, and Human Rights Lawyer, who is their MP.

“The 2 young men who were tortured in police custody came with their local MP @JobSikhala1 to collect the donated funds which came from Zimbabweans across the world,” said Chin’ono while handing over the money to the victims.

Sikhala who witnessed the hand over said:

“This afternoon myself and @daddyhope had an opportunity to hand over the remaining $1000 US to the two torture victims Legwani Mavhunga and Munyaradzi Mafararikwa at @daddyhope’s residence. Thank you great people of Zimbabwe.”

-Zwnews

Watch video below