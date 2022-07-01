The country’s gold output in the first quarter of 2022 has risen by 87% to 8 tonnes, the Zimbabwe Economic Review reports.

This is in comparison to what was produced during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, small-scale miners produce 61% of Zimbabwean gold.

The contribution are broken down as follows, small-scale producers 61 per cent, large-scale producers 34% and

secondary producers accounted for 5 %.

Apparently, gold is one of the main foreign currency earners in Zimbabwe.

However, the country is losing millions of dollars each year due to gold smuggling.

In some instances those accused of smuggling gold are in high offices or connected to high profile people.

Zwnews