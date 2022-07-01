NetOne subscribers had to spent over 10 hours under a total blackout from Thursday night to Friday morning after the company said it was conducting a key system upgrade.

During the period, subscribers of the country’s second largest service provider by market share were not able to make direct phone calls, send text messages or to access the internet.

Before the blackout, the company issued statement:

“NetOne wishes to advise that there will be a major system upgrade from 11PM, June 30, 2022, to 9AM on July 1, 2022.

“There will be interruption of normal service and any inconveniences are sincerely regretted.”

Apparently, by 9.40AM on Friday, the NetOne network was still not functional.

NetOne is state-run and enjoys a second largest chunk of the Zimbabwean mobile operators’ market.

The company boasts of 4 million subscribers trailing Econet with 8.8 million customers. Telecel is third with about 500,000 subscribers.

Zwnews