The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Gweru are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a murder case where Reason Rupaya (49) was found dead on 29 June 2022 near Pfende Business Centre.

The body of the victim was found with a deep wound on the armpit.

The victim was released from Whawha Prison on 27 June 2022 at around 1900 hours and was last seen leaving the prison with other four inmates who had been released on bail.

The police is calling on anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews