High Court Judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero yesterday granted notorious armed robber Musa Taj Abdul (47) and his two co-accused Godfrey Mupamhanga (27) and Rudolf Tapiwa Kanhanga (29) bail.

The thugs were arrested in Beitbridge in August with five others Charles Lundu (47), Tapiwa Mangoma alias Tapa (27), Innocent Jairosi (32), Prince Makodza (31), Liberty Mupamhanga (29) after being on the run for more than 20 years.

Adbul and Mupamhanga were granted $5 000 bail each while Kanhanga was released on $2 000 bail.

As part of their bail conditions, the trio were ordered to reside at their given address and report to the police every Friday between 6 am and 6 pm until the matter has been finalized.

The trio and their accomplices are facing several charges of armed robbery

Musa Taj Abdul (46) of Barham Green in Bulawayo, one the country's most wanted armed robbers, who has been on the run for more than 20 years and is believed to be the mastermind behind a spate of criminal activities

The gang is also wanted over robberies and murders in Botswana and South Africa.

The gang is also wanted over robberies and murders in Botswana and South Africa.

Abdul’s gang reportedly made over US$3 million from defenseless victims in Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa. Their targets were reportedly beaten, raped or killed.

