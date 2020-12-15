High Court judge Justice Happias Zhou has overturned a ruling by magistrate Ngoni Nduna barring lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa from representing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

The judge has also barred Nduna from presiding over Chin’ono’s trial.

The award winning journalist has confirmed the ruling.

“The High Court of Zimbabwe has ruled that Magistrate Ngoni Nduna had NO power to remove Beatrice Mtetwa as my lawyer, and has set aside Nduna’s ruling.

“Justice Zhou has also ruled that Nduna must be recused from the case. A new magistrate shall hear the case, Judge Zhou ruled,” he said.

