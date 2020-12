The state-run Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has introduced net metering system.

This would enable consumers who generate excess solar energy on their premises to feed the excess power back into the ZETDC grid via a grid-tied inverter.

The company said the system has a number of advantages and would help the country ease the energy situation.

Read statement below:

