Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza has won the International Cricket Council (ICC) player of the month award for August 2022.

Raza expressed happiness at winning the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for August.

“I’m incredibly humbled and honoured to have won the player of the month award from the ICC more humbling that I’m the first Zimbabwean to ever win such an award,” he says.

The 36-year-old Raza scored three One-Day International centuries during the month alone.