Independent Zimbabwe’s first black Town Clerk, Dr Michael Mkanyiso Ndubiwa has died.

Dr Ndubiwa was Town Clerk for the country’s second biggest city of Bulawayo between 1984 and 1999 when he retired.

His son, Horace, told the state media that the late Dr Ndubiwa died yesterday afternoon at Mater Dei Hospital where he had gone for his routine dialysis session.

The late Dr Ndubiwa became deputy Town Clerk of Bulawayo in the year 1979 and when he ascended to the position of substantive town clerk in 1984, he was replacing the last white town clerk Ian Edmeades.

Zwnews/state media