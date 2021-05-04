Firebrand opposition politician, Job Sikhala has described the ruling Zanu PF party as ‘Satanists’ following reports that the party intends to carry out a clean up campaign in Mbare despite the fact that the same move had resulted in Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume, being threatened with arrest.

Ngarivhume and company were on Tuesday taken to Matapi Police Station for cautioning and subsequently threatened with arrest after they had hired front end loaders to clean up the garbage in the capital city’s oldest township.

Quite ironically, the ruling party intends to hold a clean-up campaign in the same neighborhood and has also hired front-end loaders to do the same task, and concurrently inciting Sikhala who tweeted:

“I am hearing that ZBC is announcing that ZANU PF is going to carry out a clean up campaign in Mbare tomorrow (Wednesday and) that they (have) hired many front loaders to do the same thing (Ngarivhume) was doing. (You) arrested Jacob (today) and you are doing what he wanted to do. You are Satanists.”

While turning down Ngarivhume’s application to clean up Mbare earlier on Monday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police expressly stated that there was a possibility that the Transform Zimbabwe leader would end up politicizing the cleanup event.

“You are being advised that your application (to carry out a cleanup campaign between Matapi and Matererini Flats) is not approved,” wrote Officer Commanding Mbare District, a Chief Superintendent J Mafoko in a letter to Ngarivhume.

“This has been necessitated by the fact that the last time you held your campaign, you ended up politicizing the event by flashing banners with political information. In view of the above, may you leave the cleaning exercise to the City of Harare to deal with,” said Mafoko.

