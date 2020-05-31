Fourteen more Covid19 positive cases were recorded in Zimbabwe on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 174.

In its latest statistics, the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) said the new cases include seven local transmissions while the other seven are returnees from South Africa (5), Botswana (1) and the United Kingdom (1).

“The seven local cases being reported and the two mentioned in yesterday’s (Friday) report are contacts of known confirmed cases” partly reads the latest MoHCC report.

Harare contributed 7 new cases while Bulawayo recorded 2 new cases with Masvingo confirming two Covid19 positive cases.

Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West provinces recorded one case each.

“The cumulative number of tests done to date is 44 635 (27 109 RDT and 17 5266 PCR).

“To date the confirmed number of cases is 174, recovered 29, active cases 141 and four deaths since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020,” said the ministry.

Zwnews