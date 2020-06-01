The United States of America has named Zimbabwe amongst various foreign ‘adversaries’ that are taking advantage of the violence that has rocked the United States of America in recent days.

Protests against police brutality and violence especially against unarmed black civilians have gripped major cities across the United States. Despite cities implementing curfews and roping in National Guard troops to quell the demonstrations, the protesters are apparently undeterred.

The protesters have been calling for justice following the murder of an unarmed black civilian, George Floyd by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin last Monday.

The latter has since been charged with third-degree murder after he knelt on the deceased’s neck until he passed out.

But, speaking in a televised broadcast, White House National Security Adviser, Robert O’Brien said Zimbabwe was among the foreign adversaries, which also include China and Russia, that have been trying to take advantage of the violence gripping the US.

“This isn’t something that our adversaries are gonna get away with for free…” O’Brien said.

