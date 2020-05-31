Unpredictable opposition personality and reinstated MDC-T national chairperson Morgen Komichi has warned MDC Alliance legislators aligned to Nelson Chamisa that they now risk being recalled in the event that they boycott parliament next Tuesday.

MDC Alliance MPs recently resolved to boycott parliament in protest over alleged partiality on the part of Speaker Jacob Mudenda after four legislators aligned to Chamisa were controversially dismissed.

But, following High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi’s recent ruling that the MDC Alliance was not legally constituted and therefore, not a political party, Komichi said it was their party, the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe, which seconded the MPs to Parliament.

“At least now it has been confirmed that MDC-T is the party which has legal claim to the MPs,” Komichi told the online Newzimbabwe.com yesterday.

He said that there was no political party going by the name MDC Alliance, adding that ‘every Member of Parliament who was seconded by MDC (must) comply with the party rules and regulations.’

Traditionally mistaken to a hard-line Chamisa loyalist, Komichi together with reinstated MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora sensationally dumped Chamisa soon after a March 30 Supreme Court ruling which declared Khupe the interim leader of the main opposition party ahead of an extraordinary Congress to choose Tsvangirai’s substantive successor.

“Section (5) (10) (a) is so clear in its operation that if any Member of Parliament or any person in MDC-T chooses to support another party other than MDC, then his/her contract is automatically terminated,” said Komichi.

Mwonzora also aired the same sentiments, saying the pro-Chamisa parliamentarians ‘should also realise the issue of who has the power to recall them from parliament has been settled.’

“Going forward, I am ordering all MDC MPs to attend parliamentary sessions starting this Tuesday,” said Mwonzora.

Agencies

Additional Reporting: Zwnews