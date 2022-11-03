Zimbabwe’s record-breaking annual inflation, has been viewed as one of the indicators of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s economic policy failure.

The inflation remains unsustainably high at 393% for October, United States currency and inflation expert Professor Steve Hanke says.

However, officially as reported by the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency it is 268.8%.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Zambia’s annual inflation eased to a four-month low of 9.7% in October of 2022 from 9.9% in the previous month.

Zambia’s economic progress has become the talk of the continent today.

Apparently, more focus is on how the Zambian kwacha is now the world’s best performing currency.

Zwnews