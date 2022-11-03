The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has reviewed the prices of fuel, effective 2 November 2022.

The new prices saw an increase for those paying for fuel in local currency.

At the global market, prices of petroleum products have been on the rise since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The two countries are among the main producers of this precious commodity.

Meanwhile, ZERA is going to conduct Certified Energy Manager (CEM) and Certified Energy Auditor (CEA) training in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, prospective candidates are urged to apply by 4 November 2022.

Zwnews