The 2023 elections are drawing closer with each passing day, and a number of parties, stakeholders have already hit the campaign trail, urging Zimbabweans to register to vote.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) which is the country’s electoral management body recently expressed concern over the low number of people who are registering to vote.

The body says, voter registration is continuous at all ZEC district and provincial offices.

ZEC says the upcoming delimitation exercise is also largely informed by the number of registered voters in a particular area.

-Zwnews

Meanwhile, this how to check your name on the voters roll online, following the link below:

ID Format: 11-1111100Z11

https://bvrinspection.zec.org.zw