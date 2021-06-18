President Emmerson Mnangagwa today hosted Zimbabwean international and Warriors midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba at his official residence, State House.

President Mnangagwa thanked Nakamba for being a true Ambassador of the country and for being a role model to other youngsters.

“A pleasure and a privilege to speak to one of Zimbabwe’s brightest young talents.

“Hard working, empathetic and with a unwavering love for his country – all of Zimbabwe’s children should look up to Nakamba,” said Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, Nakamba promised the President that he will continue working hard for the nation and to uplift underprivileged youths.

“I feel honoured meeting the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellence Cde, E.D Mnangagwa.

“During the meeting I informed his Excellence on how I will be investing in our beloved country through a number of projects that are already lined up.

“I will also continue with charity work,” said Nakamba.

He said he will assist fellow youths through the Marvelous Nakamba foundation that has already assisted children with school tuition.

