Zimbabweans secretly voted in Mozambique elections?

Calls for calm and warnings against voter intimidation marked a closely watched election day in Mozambique on Tuesday that is crucial in consolidating a wary peace in the southern African nation of nearly 30 million people.

Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC part deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka has alleged that some Zimbabweans secretly voted in the Mozambique elections held on Tuesday.

Said Tomborinyoka:

“We have it on good authority that the government has assisted Zimbabweans in ward 11 of Mutasa Central as well as those in the Hauna and Chivhanga areas to register and vote for FRELIMO in the Mozambique election.”

Tamborinyoka could not explain more where he got the information from.