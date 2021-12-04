Seasoned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has saluted Zimbabweans in diaspora for keeping the country afloat.

Chin’ono says Zimbabweans in diaspora are the true heroes.

“Zimbabweans living in the diaspora are true Zimbabwean heroes who have kept the country afloat.

“Without their unconditional generosity, many families would be going to bed on empty stomachs.

“Many kids would be out of school.

“I owe them a dedicated

@TwitterSpaces this Sunday!”

Apparently, as the country’s manufacturing sector struggles, diaspora remittances have managed to keep Zimbabwe going.

Zwnews