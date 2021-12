Zimbabwe reported 1,062 new infections and 1 death on Friday from just over 6,000 tests conducted.

The number of hospital admissions rose to 111 from 80 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the government now says Zimbabweans who have been outside the country for 14 days or less can test on arrival and if negative head home to self quarantine.

It maintains that all other arrivals must quarantine for 10 days – by last night no-one had been sent to quarantine.

Zwnews