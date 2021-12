The Chief Executive Officer of Umzingwane Rural District Council Ndumiso Mpofu was arrested by ZACC last night and is expected to appear in court this morning.

Mpofu is charged with criminal abuse of the Public Office.

It is alleged that he sold 3,9 hectares of land to a soccer team to build a stadium for US$ 70 000 without going to tender or getting a council resolution. Citezw