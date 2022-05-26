Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a man of the people who allows Zimbabweans in diaspora to ask him any questions with no strings attached.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s engagement starts with his own people then he takes the philosophy to the world.

“Whenever he meets the citizens they are allowed to ask him anything.

“And he responds to every question. He answers are quite incisive. For him, no question is petty or silly,” says Mangwana.

President Mnangagwa is in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.

On the sidelines, he held a number of meetings with prospective investors.

He also took the time to engage with Zimbabweans in the diaspora, where he briefed them on the situation back home.

