A man from Chipinge spent two days in police custody after he was arrested on charges of undermining Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The man, Tawanda Muzanya was allegedly nabbed after he had accussed the 79-year old Zanu PF leader of being ‘corrupt’, and also saying that Mnangagwa has ‘destroyed the country’.
Representing Muzanya, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said that they have since secured his freedom after a two-day detention.
“In Chipinge, we have ended the 2-day detention of Tawanda Muzanya, who had been in police custody after he was arrested&charged for undermining authority of/insulting President Mnangagwa by allegedly stating that “President Mnangagwa is corrupt (and) has destroyed the country,” tweeted the ZLHR.
