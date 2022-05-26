The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a man-hunt for Ivy Nyashano in connection with the illegal detention and rape of seven juveniles.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi says the suspect went to the Chikangwe area in Karoi and persuaded seven juveniles (girls) on a pretext that she was going to offer them employment.

The suspect went on to give the girls beer, pills and other drug substances before forcing them to have sex with different men.

Meanwhile, police in Chipinge swiftly reacted to a tip off and arrested three fuel tanker drivers, Kenneth Nyamafeni (25), Walter Chigamba (38) and Danmore Kandiado (41) for smuggling approximately 50 000 litres of diesel through Southdowns illegal entry point.

In another case, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a robbery case which occurred on 24/05/22 at a company in Newlands, Harare.

Six unknown male adults armed with three unidentified pistols and a pick attacked two security guards who were on duty before breaking into the company’s offices and stole US$22 712 from the safe.

In a related case of robbery, on 25/05/22 at around 0015 hours, five unknown suspects armed with two unidentified pistols, a four pounds hammer, an iron bar as well as a bolt cutter pounced at Diamond Cement in Adbenie Harare where they attacked the security guard who was on duty at the company premises along with three other employees. The suspects stole US$2 000 cash.

Police is calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews