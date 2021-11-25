File photo for illustration

The South African Government has in attempt to lessen the immigration crisis not renewed the Zimbabwe Special Permits.

And it has given holders a 12 month extension in order to apply for other visa categories appropriate to their situation.

Apparently, those who fail will be deported back to Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, has been protests in SA dubbed No to Zim Work Permits, amid reports that they were poorly attended.

Some South Africans are against the idea of chasing Zimbabweans out of their country.

In SA foreigners have been accused of taking away jobs and of causing rise in crime rates.

Zwnews