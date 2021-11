The Zimbabwe Repubic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case of murder which occurred at Chiredzi Dumping Site, Chiredzi on 22 November 2021.

In this case, a suspect only known as Guilty stabbed his ex-girlfriend, Mercy Zibwowa, five times with a knife.

The victim, who was now co-habiting with another man (35), died while the new boyfriend escaped.

Police is calling anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact any nearest Police Station.

