Zimbabwean football stars made significant strides in the FA Cup with Tawanda Masvanhise entering the spotlight as he debuted for Leicester City in their 3-2 victory against Millwall. Masvanhise, a second-half substitute, played a key role in the triumph.

Meanwhile, another emerging talent, Tawanda Chirewa, marked his senior debut for EPL side Wolves during the FA Cup 3rd round fixture against Brentford. Chirewa, who began training with the senior team three months ago, finally took the field as a 90th-minute substitute in the 1-1 draw.

In other FA Cup action, Brendan Galloway played a pivotal role as Plymouth Argyle secured a 3-1 victory over Sutton United, advancing to the fourth round.

Sheffield Wednesday’s goalkeeper Cameron Dawson starred with two penalty saves as they defeated Cardiff City 4-0. Zimbabwean midfielder Andy Rinomhota played the full 90 minutes for Cardiff City in the encounter. The performances of these players highlight the promising future of English football in the development of the Zimbabwe National Team.