Tino Kadewere Shines on Debut, Securing a Brace for Nantes in French Cup Match

In an impressive debut for Nantes, Zimbabwean striker Tinotenda Kadewere showcased his goal-scoring prowess by netting a brace during the team’s French Cup Round of 64 encounter against Pau FC. Having recently joined Nantes on a six-month loan deal from Lyon, Kadewere made a significant impact in his first appearance for the club.

Initially starting on the bench, the forward was brought on as a halftime substitute. Kadewere wasted no time making his mark, scoring his first goal in the 80th minute to give his team the lead. Demonstrating his skill and determination, he secured his brace just three minutes later, contributing to Nantes’ 4-1 victory and ensuring their progression to the Round of 32.