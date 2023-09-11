0 0

A Marondera woman has been arrested after cutting off her lover’s manhood following a domestic misunderstanding.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of September 7 has raised concerns about escalating levels of domestic abuse among unmarried youths.

According to a Zimbabwe Republic Police memo, the victim, identified as Thomas Tasarirenhamo, 43, and the accused, Mercy Nhira, 24, were in a romantic relationship.

They resided in Marondera, where the tragic incident took place.

Full details below: