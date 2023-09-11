0 0

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Ian Makone has been elected the new mayor of the City of Harare.

Makone will be deputised by Kudzai Kadzombe from the same party who is councillor for Ward 41 Malborough.

This comes after councillors were recently sworn in following the just ended elections in Zimbabwe.

Apparently, over the years, there has been bad blood between opposition run local authorities and the central government.

This has affected service delivery with the two arms trading accusations. The local authorities said they were being sabotaged by the central government, which however denied the allegations.

Zwnews