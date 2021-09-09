Zimbabwean, Ricky Mukonza had been promoted to Associate Professor in Public Administration & Management at Tshwane University of Technology.
Meanwhile, a number of Zimbabweans have continued to raise the country’s flag in foreign lands.
Zimbabweans in other countries have been scaling the heights of academic excellence.
Recently, a Zimbabwean run South African university was ranked the second best institution in Africa.
Most Zimbabweans trekked out in search of greener pastures after the country’s economy nosedived.
Zwnews