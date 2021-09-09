President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to officially opening the Artificial Seed Maize Dryer Plant in Stapleford, Mt Hampden.

Accordint Information released by the ruling party, ZANU-PF, this is expected to take place at 9 a.m this morning.

Meanwhile, the ruling party’s vice president Kembo Mohadi says the second republic administration is committed to ensure development in all corners of the country.

Speaking at party event yesterday, Mohadi said ZANU-PF has delivered on most of its election campaign promises.

Zwnews