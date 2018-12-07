Zimbabwean people have extraordinary resilience: US Senate told

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

Since the turn of the millennium, Zimbabwe has been dogged by vast challenges, ranging from droughts, diseases outbreaks, economic downturn, amid a political instability.

People had to skip borders in search of greener pastures, and a great number remained; a great sign of resilience.

Despite all the underlying problems, Zimbabweans, largely remained resilient, composed and calm.

Giving testimony in the United State of America Senate Foreign Relations Sub-Committee on Africa and Global Health, held on 6 December 2018, and based on the state of Zimbabwe after the elections Joseph Mutizwa commended the country’s citizens for their resilient under various challenges.

He said Zimbabwe, for the greater part since independence has been faced by economic volatility, but the citizens remained composed.

“I can say, without hesitation, that the people of Zimbabwe are extra ordinarily resilient. Over the past two decades they have experienced all manner of deprivations, like political polarisation, violence, record breaking hyper-inflation, unprecedented rising unemployment, and economic decay,” he said.

Mutizwa, who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pathways Africa, a management consultant expressed high respect for Zimbabwe’s resilient citizens.

He said despite the challenges, Zimbabweans remained peaceful, hardworking, God fearing and honest, adding that the people of Zimbabwe’s work ethics are second to none, in the African continent.

Mutizwa made the submissions in his capacity as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed Companies Forum, representing the 63 companies listed on the local bourse.

He called on the private sector to play its part in revitalising the country’s economy, saying the private sector is a significant stakeholder in the process of building a new Zimbabwe, post Robert Mugabe era.