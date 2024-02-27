Categories: Zim Latest

Zimbabwean Musician BaTroy Crashes Gifted Car from Controversial Businessman Wicknell Chivhayo

BaTroy, renowned for his hit song ‘Shungu Dzemoyo Wangu,’ has been involved in an accident with a Toyota Aqua gifted to him by businessman Wicknell Chivhayo. While details of the accident remain unclear, BaTroy shared images of the severely damaged car on social media, expressing his sorrow over the loss. The crash occurred barely a month after Chivhayo purchased the vehicle for BaTroy in response to a public plea from the musician. Initially discouraged by BaTroy’s lack of a driver’s license, Chivhayo eventually proceeded with the purchase, contingent upon BaTroy obtaining his license.

27th February 2024

