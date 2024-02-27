Tshabangu Denies Purported Recall, Says He Owns Chamisa Face

CCC’s controversial interim secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu, has rebuffed claims of his recall from the party, asserting that he does not align with the faction responsible for the announcement.
Despite a faction within the CCC declaring his suspension on Sunday, as communicated by interim deputy chairperson Albert Mhlanga, Tshabangu has adamantly refuted the validity of such action.
“I am not affiliated with that faction, rendering their declaration invalid. We will take legal action against anyone who misuses the party’s name and emblem without authorization from the leadership. Once the deeds office officially publishes our articles, it will signal the end for many,” stated Mr. Tshabangu.
During Lorraine Guyo's recent birthday celebrations, attention was drawn not only to the delicious treats… Read More
BaTroy, renowned for his hit song ‘Shungu Dzemoyo Wangu,’ has been involved in an accident… Read More
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for information which may assist to identify and… Read More
...slain Zimbabwean Lazarus Makono died from a stabbing in Barnsley on February 21, 2024... LONDON,… Read More
Renowned American economic analyst Steve Hanke says Zimbabwe's Finance minister Mthuli Ncube should quit the… Read More
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti has been convicted of verbal assault… Read More