Tshabangu Denies Purported Recall, Says He Owns Chamisa Face

CCC’s controversial interim secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu, has rebuffed claims of his recall from the party, asserting that he does not align with the faction responsible for the announcement.

Despite a faction within the CCC declaring his suspension on Sunday, as communicated by interim deputy chairperson Albert Mhlanga, Tshabangu has adamantly refuted the validity of such action.

“I am not affiliated with that faction, rendering their declaration invalid. We will take legal action against anyone who misuses the party’s name and emblem without authorization from the leadership. Once the deeds office officially publishes our articles, it will signal the end for many,” stated Mr. Tshabangu.