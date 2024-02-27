Categories: Zim Latest

Lorraine Guyo’s Birthday: Mystery Boyfriend Steals Spotlight Amidst Speculation…PICTURES

During Lorraine Guyo’s recent birthday celebrations, attention was drawn not only to the delicious treats from Authenticake Zimbabwe but also to her mysterious partner, who made a rare appearance on her Instagram stories.

Despite efforts to maintain privacy, their affectionate gestures were evident in snapshots from the event.

Among the notable guests were Ammara Brown, Tatenda Makayi, and Noliet Chihoko. Speculation about Guyo’s partner has persisted, with rumors suggesting he may be married, but Guyo denies any wrongdoing, citing his desire for privacy.

She asserts that his identity will be revealed in due time.

