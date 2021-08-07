ZACC boss Loice Matanda-Moyo

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested former Midlands Public Administrator Cecilia Chitiyo & 3 members of the Provincial Housing Committee arrested on 9 counts of Criminal Abuse of Duty.

They are accused of charging prospective land developers a USD$5 000 “administrative fee” to be allocated a piece of land for development.

Meanwhile, the anti graft body also arrested Norton T/Council Finance Director Stephen Tendaupenyu has also been arrested for flouting procurement procedures in the acquisition of USD$155 000 roller compactors for the local authority in 2017.

The compactors haven’t been delivered yet. The arrest followed a compliance spot-check.

Apparently, ZACC has over the years been under fire for allegedly failing to nip corruption in the bud.

It stands blamed for allegedly failing to act on high level corruption cases.

Allegedly arresting only small fishes.

Zwnews