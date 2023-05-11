After signing a new contract, his new club, Stade de Reims and Marshall Munetsi entered into a special agreement.

For each kilometer the midfielder runs during games, the club will donate €100 to the Marshall Munetsi Foundation, which provides access to education for children from underprivileged communities.

FIFA has commended the move.

Apparently, because of this arrangement, fans at the stadium and TV viewers will be able to follow live the number of kilometres ran by Marshall.

The FIFA President praised “…this magnificent initiative for Zimbabwean youth and your exemplary commitment to fight for a better world.”

FIFA’s Gelson Fernandes

and Solomon Mudege visited Stade De Reims yesterday to meet with Munetsi, presenting him with a special letter, ball and shirt, on behalf of the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino.

-FIFA