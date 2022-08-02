Zimbabwean-born golfer Sean Crocker is US$356 000 wealthier after winning his first DP World Tour title with a wire-to-wire victory in the Hero Open in Scotland on Sunday.

The 25-year-old US-based professional carded a final-round 68 at Fairmont St Andrews to finish 22 under par.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has been known for producing world acclaimed golfers the likes of Nick Price among others.

Price is a Zimbabwean golfer who was considered the best player in the world in the mid-1990s; he was ranked number one as per the Official World Golf Ranking.

He has won three major championships including two PGA Championships. In 2003, Nick Price was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Others are Mark McNulty, Brendon De Jonge, Tony Johnstone, Scott Vincent, Peter Matkovich, and Denis Watson.

Zwnews