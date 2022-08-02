A Matron at St Anne’s Goto Mission High School in Wedza is under fire after posting pornographic material in a parents’ WhatsApp group.

The group is meant to share issues concerning the school and the welfare of students.

Rambisai Nguruve shared pornographic content twice before pleading for forgiveness.

However, her pleas fell on deaf ears as parents lambasted her for her unacceptable conduct.

The parents were not happy with her behaviour, especially coming hard on the heels of the school making unwelcome headlines for the alleged abuse of female students by the chaplain.

The chaplain was accused of allegedly forcing girls to lift their skirts, for him to see whether they were not wearing skin tights.

Efforts to get a comment from the matron were fruitless.

The person who was answering the phone claimed to be her sister.

“Varidzi vephone vabuda, mirai vadzoke. She is my sister,” said the woman.

However, Nguruve apologised in the WhatsApp group.

“Sorry vebereki, phone yabatwa nevana veschool vandapa, sorry vabereki.

“Yanga ine vana veschool sorry vabereki.

“Vana vabereki, sorry inga ndikukumbira ruregerero.

“Sorry mubereki vana vandapa.

state media