United Kingdom based Zimbabwean, Josephine Mudzingwa has made history after winning and becoming the first black Councilor for Benton in North Tyneside.

Mudzingwa, who moved to the UK as a refugee 20 years ago, ran as a Labour candidate and polled 1577 votes.

Her nearest rival David Arthur received 594 votes.

She becomes the first black councilor in North Tyneside’s 48 year history and has promised to work to reduce racism and enhancing community cohesion.

