Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says Zimbabwe’s economy is like a farmer ploughing without seeds hoping that flying birds will drop seeds in his field.

Meanwhile, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has taken a swipe at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent policy announcement in the wake of a deteriorating economy saying it is nothing but a reflection of an incompetent regime that believes everything & everyone is an enemy & a saboteur.

The party says Mnangagwa’s ill thought policy announcements are nothing but a recipe for economic disaster.

CCC says this decree is unconstitutional in its substance & ultra vires the law.

“You can’t undo the entire law of banking, violate the constitutional right to trade & freedom of commerce – & do so by memo!

“If banks don’t challenge this, it will be the end of banking law as we know it,” says the party.

