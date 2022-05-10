The ruling party ZANU PF it is in the process of having its just elected Youth Executive sent to the Chitepo School of Ideology for orientation.

The party’s National Political Commissar, Mike Bimha announced this during a press briefing held this afternoon.

He said this is the part’s first press conference after the youth elective conference held last week.

“Let me now give you the names of those who succeeded,” said Bimha adding that the position of Secretary is appointed by His Excellency so the position remain vacant:

Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, John Paradza

Secretary for Adminstration, Tendai Chiwetu

Secretary for Finance, Garikai Zonde

Secretary for Commisariat, Tsungai Makumbe

Secretary for External Affairs, Valeria Makonza

Secretary for Security, Tubelihle Ncube.

Secretary for Transport, lnnocent Dube

Secretary for Information, Phippa Mukono

Secretary Legal, Phenious Makombe

Secretary for Indigenisation, Magaret Nyerere

Secretary for Production, Mcdonald Mungo

Secretary for Health and Child Care, Luckmore Gapa.

Secretary for Economic Affairs, Admire Ndlovu

Secretary for Education, Shepherd Marime

Secretary for Gender and culture, Naledi Maunganidze

Secretary for Disabled, Future Mhlanga

Secretary for Lands, Nommatter Topotsa

Secretary for ICT, Munashe Mututsa.

Secretary for Business Development, Munashe Mabika

Secretary for Environment and Tourism, Batsira Matiza

Deputy for Admin, Danmore Mambondiani

Deputy secretary for finance, Calvin Chauke

Deputy secretary for commissariat, Taurai Kundishaya.

Deputy secretary for external Affairs, Charity Ndhlovhu

Deputy secretary for security, Tendai Pinduka

Deputy secretary for transport, Linda Chinamano.

Deputy secretary for information, Patience Chishumba.

Deputy secretary for legal Affairs, Kudakwashe Manhanzwa.

Deputy sec for indeginasation,Sokalisile Ndhlovhu.

Deputy sec for Production,Tawanda Mudowo.

Deputy sec for health and child care,Abigail Maringweni. Vusimuzi Manjonjo

Deputy sec for education, Oman Ndlovhu.

Deputy sec for gender and culture, Onismo Zvandaziva.

Deputy sec for disabled, Vusimusi Moyo.

Deputy sec for lands, Beatrice Kamuche.

Deputy sec for science and tech, Auxilia Dhanzi.

Deputy sec for business development, Thabo Twala.

Deputy sec for environment and tourism, Tsitsi Taomei.

Blessing Mutomba committee member.

Zwnews