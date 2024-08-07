Zimbabwean athletes Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba are set to compete in the Men’s 200m finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics Thursday night.

Impressive Performances

On Wednesday, August 7th, both athletes made headlines by advancing to the finals in the Men’s 200m event.

Semi-Final Results

Both Zimbabwean athletes performed admirably in the semi-finals, securing their places in the finals:

Semi-final 1 : K. Bednarek (USA) : 20.00 – Qualified A. Ogando (Dominican Republic) : 20.09 – Qualified

: Semi-final 2 : L. Tebogo (Botswana) : 19.96 – Qualified N. Lyles (USA) : 20.08 – Qualified M. Charamba (Zimbabwe) : 20.31 – Qualified

: Semi-final 3 : E. Knighton (USA) : 20.09 – Qualified J. Fahnbulleh (Liberia) : 20.12 – Qualified T. Makarawu (Zimbabwe) : 20.16 – Qualified

Looking Ahead

Makarawu and Charamba will now compete for medals in the Men’s 200m finals, set to take place tomorrow, August 8, 2024. With the world’s elite athletes vying for the 3 medals, the competition promises to be fierce.