Information coming in suggest that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has reportedly deployed heavily armed police and army tankers to Chitungwiza.

According to Ali Naka, Mnangagwa deployed: “4 ZRP riot tankers, 4 Army tankers, 2 police lorries filled police man, 3 army lorries with army personnel armed with Ak47s, Two police escort bikes, 3 police escort vehicles including one from Avondale!

“Will post the names of the deployees so that they can be held accountable for their actions!!

“There is a convoy of tankers, ZRP water cannons, military vehicles plus military escorts vehicles that went to Chitungwiza just now. Don’t be shaken! They will not believe.

Gift Ostalos Siziba