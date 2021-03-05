File picture| Jefta Gwandure, a healthcare worker at Mutema Health Care Centre in Gutu with a known history of hypertension, reportedly “suffered a stroke a few hours after being vaccinated with Sinopharm last week, passed on today.”

According to Team Pachedu, a group of Zimbabwean citizens who strive to promulgate the culture of transparency, responsibility and accountability without fear or favour, the health worker suffered a stroke few hours after being vaccinated.

The group, which boasts a huge following, urged the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) to investigate the death.

The MCAZ is responsible for protecting public and animal health by ensuring the safety of accessible medicines and allied substances.

Jefta Gwandure, a healthcare worker at Mutema Health Care Centre in Gutu with a known history of hypertension, suffered a stroke a few hours after being vaccinated with Sinopharm last week. He passed on today. #MHSRIP. The cause of death must be investigated!

@MCAZofficial — Team Pachedu 🇿🇼 #BoycottDendairy (@PacheduZW) March 5, 2021

Jefta Gwandure, a healthcare worker at Mutema Health Care Centre in Gutu with a known history of hypertension, suffered a stroke a few hours after being vaccinated with Sinopharm last week. He passed on today. #MHSRIP. The cause of death must be investigated! @MCAZofficial..team pachedu

-Zwnews