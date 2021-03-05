INCARCARATED Chitungwiza ‘land baron’ Fredrick Mabamba has died, Zim Morning Post can report.

He was 60

Mabamba reportedly collapsed in remand prison on Friday and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

He was caged after his arrest over alleged illegal land deals in Chitungwiza.

A senior Zanu PF youth official in Chitungwiza confirmed the death on condition of anonymity.

“Yes I can confirm that he is nomore, I actually rushed to the hospital after getting a call from his aide, I will furnish you with more details.

“But mudhara was not well for a long time,” said the official.

Mabamba was facing 15 counts of fraud involving US$13 724 000 and $875 040 000 000 worth of State land. -Zim Morning Post